Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 3
18202 Bulverde Rd
18202 Bulverde Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18202 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Luxury (2bd/2bath) apartment just off loop 1604.
Very safe and clean apartment complex, with luxury club house/swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18202 Bulverde Rd have any available units?
18202 Bulverde Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 18202 Bulverde Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18202 Bulverde Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18202 Bulverde Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18202 Bulverde Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 18202 Bulverde Rd offer parking?
No, 18202 Bulverde Rd does not offer parking.
Does 18202 Bulverde Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18202 Bulverde Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18202 Bulverde Rd have a pool?
Yes, 18202 Bulverde Rd has a pool.
Does 18202 Bulverde Rd have accessible units?
No, 18202 Bulverde Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18202 Bulverde Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18202 Bulverde Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18202 Bulverde Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18202 Bulverde Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
