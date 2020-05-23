Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

18202 Beargrass Court Available 06/15/20 NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Beautiful, Spacious Family Home in Rogers Ranch * New Flooring, Appliances, Paint * Open Floor Plan w/ High Ceilings, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms * Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters * Fireplace in Living Room, Eat-In Island Kitchen & Formal Dining Room * Fantastic Deck Overlooking Large Backyard * First-Class Neighborhood Amenities w/ Full Use of Pools, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, & More * Pets Accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis * New Photos Pending



