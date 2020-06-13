Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1815 BIG ROCK DR
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM
1 of 13
1815 BIG ROCK DR
1815 Big Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1815 Big Rock Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, one story home in Northwest location. Carpet in bedrooms only. Large covered patio out back. Easy excess to Lackland AFB, Brooks, Sea World and Toyota .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 BIG ROCK DR have any available units?
1815 BIG ROCK DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1815 BIG ROCK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1815 BIG ROCK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 BIG ROCK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1815 BIG ROCK DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1815 BIG ROCK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1815 BIG ROCK DR offers parking.
Does 1815 BIG ROCK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 BIG ROCK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 BIG ROCK DR have a pool?
No, 1815 BIG ROCK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1815 BIG ROCK DR have accessible units?
No, 1815 BIG ROCK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 BIG ROCK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 BIG ROCK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 BIG ROCK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 BIG ROCK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
