San Antonio, TX
1815 BIG ROCK DR
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

1815 BIG ROCK DR

1815 Big Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Big Rock Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, one story home in Northwest location. Carpet in bedrooms only. Large covered patio out back. Easy excess to Lackland AFB, Brooks, Sea World and Toyota .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

