18130 Talavera Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel walk in closets 24hr gym pool bocce court

Beautiful loft-style apartment home in the Rim/La Cantera area with a fantastic view.



Kitchen equipped with glass-top stove, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a custom island with built-in wine cooler and deep sink.



Two luxe bathrooms featuring enclosed glass, walk-in shower with rainfall shower head, backlit vanity mirrors, and/or garden tub.



Washer and dryer included and within laundry room.



Spacious, walk-in closets with custom shelving. Extra storage closet tucked away under stairs.



Nest thermostat, USB wall ports, & select smart outlets.



Community amenities: 24-hour gym, BBQ grills & outdoor kitchens, Rooftop lounge with TV, fireplaces, and kitchen. Central outdoor lounges with bocce ball, life-sized chess, hammocks and lounge areas. Infinity pool with cabanas, fans and clubroom.