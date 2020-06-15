All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 23 2019 at 11:45 AM

18130 Talavera Ridge

18130 Talavera Ridge · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18130 Talavera Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78249
Forest Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful loft-style apartment home in the Rim/La Cantera area with a fantastic view.

Kitchen equipped with glass-top stove, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a custom island with built-in wine cooler and deep sink.

Two luxe bathrooms featuring enclosed glass, walk-in shower with rainfall shower head, backlit vanity mirrors, and/or garden tub.

Washer and dryer included and within laundry room.

Spacious, walk-in closets with custom shelving. Extra storage closet tucked away under stairs.

Nest thermostat, USB wall ports, & select smart outlets.

Community amenities: 24-hour gym, BBQ grills & outdoor kitchens, Rooftop lounge with TV, fireplaces, and kitchen. Central outdoor lounges with bocce ball, life-sized chess, hammocks and lounge areas. Infinity pool with cabanas, fans and clubroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18130 Talavera Ridge have any available units?
18130 Talavera Ridge has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18130 Talavera Ridge have?
Some of 18130 Talavera Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18130 Talavera Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
18130 Talavera Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18130 Talavera Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 18130 Talavera Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18130 Talavera Ridge offer parking?
No, 18130 Talavera Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 18130 Talavera Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18130 Talavera Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18130 Talavera Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 18130 Talavera Ridge has a pool.
Does 18130 Talavera Ridge have accessible units?
No, 18130 Talavera Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 18130 Talavera Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 18130 Talavera Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
