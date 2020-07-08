All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:17 PM

18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR

18106 Summer Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

18106 Summer Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story in the Stone Oak area! Four true bedrooms with split master bedroom. Giant family room. Formal dining could be used as a home office. Fantastic schools and amenities. Minutes to major hwys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR have any available units?
18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR currently offering any rent specials?
18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR pet-friendly?
No, 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR offer parking?
Yes, 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR offers parking.
Does 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR have a pool?
No, 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR does not have a pool.
Does 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR have accessible units?
No, 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18106 SUMMER KNOLL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

