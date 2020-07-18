1807 Craig Pl

Amenities

Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished1 bed/1 bath villa in 1 story duplex. Includes stackable washer and dryer inside your villa and wireless internet! Private entrance, no common areas. Conveniently located just blocks from the Deco District, only 4 mls from downtown Riverwalk and just 12 minutes from the medical center. Only 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District with lots of restaurants and shops. Grocery store just blocks away. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park with walking trails and swimming pool. This is turn-key. All you need is your clothes! Reference unit #1807 when you call, email or text.

This rate is ONLY available for a minimum of a one year lease. Electricity will be in your name and paid by you. Other bills are set amount. Water $40, basic cable and internet $30. Total is $1200 plus your electric. If 6 month lease option, then $1275/mo plus electric. Less than 6 months will be $1350/mo and all bills paid. Must be able to pass a background check, have GOOD rental history, been at your job for at least 1 yr and have proof of income. Call Jule for details.