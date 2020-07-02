All apartments in San Antonio
1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G

1803 West Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

1803 West Gramercy Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
$200 security deposit
Tuscan Villas is located in the heart of the Deco District. Centrally located north of downtown and a few blocks from HEB, Starbucks, Deco Pizza and a via bus stop. The property includes covered parking, a beautiful courtyard, swimming pool, and large balconies. All apartments are unique in character with charming modern upgrades. Building access is controlled by electronic door locks. The property has an elevator and on-site laundry facilities. Superb amenities in a beautiful, historic neighborhood setting.

We have Studios, 1 and 2 bedrooms available starting at $700.

Give us a call to set up a showing @ 210-636-6673.

Appy Online:

https://decopropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G have any available units?
1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G have?
Some of 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G currently offering any rent specials?
1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G is pet friendly.
Does 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G offer parking?
Yes, 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G offers parking.
Does 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G have a pool?
Yes, 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G has a pool.
Does 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G have accessible units?
No, 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G does not have units with dishwashers.

