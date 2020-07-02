1803 W. Gramercy Pl. - 3G

Amenities

$200 security deposit

Tuscan Villas is located in the heart of the Deco District. Centrally located north of downtown and a few blocks from HEB, Starbucks, Deco Pizza and a via bus stop. The property includes covered parking, a beautiful courtyard, swimming pool, and large balconies. All apartments are unique in character with charming modern upgrades. Building access is controlled by electronic door locks. The property has an elevator and on-site laundry facilities. Superb amenities in a beautiful, historic neighborhood setting.



We have Studios, 1 and 2 bedrooms available starting at $700.



Give us a call to set up a showing @ 210-636-6673.



Appy Online:



https://decopropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp