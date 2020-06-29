1803 Garys Park

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN NC SAN ANTONIO, MINUTES DRIVE AND EASY ACCESS TO 281-1604/WURZBACH PRKY/410!! BOTH BEDROOM UPSTAIRS HAVE OWN BATH. KITCHEN APPLIANCES (BLACK) INCLUDE SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE/SMOOTH TOP STOVE/ AND D/W.



(RLNE5527366)