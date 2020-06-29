All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1803 Garys Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1803 Garys Park
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1803 Garys Park

1803 Garys Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1803 Garys Park, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN NC SAN ANTONIO, MINUTES DRIVE AND EASY ACCESS TO 281-1604/WURZBACH PRKY/410!! BOTH BEDROOM UPSTAIRS HAVE OWN BATH. KITCHEN APPLIANCES (BLACK) INCLUDE SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE/SMOOTH TOP STOVE/ AND D/W.

(RLNE5527366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Garys Park have any available units?
1803 Garys Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Garys Park have?
Some of 1803 Garys Park's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Garys Park currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Garys Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Garys Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Garys Park is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Garys Park offer parking?
No, 1803 Garys Park does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Garys Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Garys Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Garys Park have a pool?
No, 1803 Garys Park does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Garys Park have accessible units?
No, 1803 Garys Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Garys Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Garys Park has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio