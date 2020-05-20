All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1802 Wilsons Creek Street

1802 Wilsons Creek Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1802 Wilsons Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Wilsons Creek Street have any available units?
1802 Wilsons Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Wilsons Creek Street have?
Some of 1802 Wilsons Creek Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Wilsons Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Wilsons Creek Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Wilsons Creek Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Wilsons Creek Street is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Wilsons Creek Street offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Wilsons Creek Street does offer parking.
Does 1802 Wilsons Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Wilsons Creek Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Wilsons Creek Street have a pool?
No, 1802 Wilsons Creek Street does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Wilsons Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 1802 Wilsons Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Wilsons Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Wilsons Creek Street does not have units with dishwashers.
