Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR
17635 Diamond Canyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17635 Diamond Canyon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is Available 7/15/19. Home is also for sale. Move In Ready! Call to schedule your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR have any available units?
17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR currently offering any rent specials?
17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR pet-friendly?
No, 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR offer parking?
Yes, 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR offers parking.
Does 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR have a pool?
No, 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR does not have a pool.
Does 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR have accessible units?
No, 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 17635 DIAMOND CANYON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
