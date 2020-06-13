Large Spacious home with beautiful backyard pool and large covered patio. Open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living room with fireplace. Close to 1604 and 281. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR have any available units?
17614 KRUGERRAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.