17614 KRUGERRAND DR
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

17614 KRUGERRAND DR

17614 Krugerrand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17614 Krugerrand Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large Spacious home with beautiful backyard pool and large covered patio. Open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living room with fireplace. Close to 1604 and 281. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR have any available units?
17614 KRUGERRAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR have?
Some of 17614 KRUGERRAND DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17614 KRUGERRAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
17614 KRUGERRAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17614 KRUGERRAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 17614 KRUGERRAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 17614 KRUGERRAND DR offers parking.
Does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17614 KRUGERRAND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR have a pool?
Yes, 17614 KRUGERRAND DR has a pool.
Does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR have accessible units?
No, 17614 KRUGERRAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17614 KRUGERRAND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 17614 KRUGERRAND DR does not have units with dishwashers.

