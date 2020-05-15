1751 BABCOCK

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool hot tub trash valet

Get ready to experience fantastic living guaranteed to knock your socks off! Come home to the heart of the Medical District near Methodist Hospital, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Southwest Children?s Center, Murphy VA Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center. This top-rated community is home to many features and luxuries including a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, valet trash pickup, water-scape pool and hot tub and reserved covered parking. This fabulous property was recently awarded in the top 1% of communities by J Turner Research! You will quickly see why! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.