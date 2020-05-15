All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1751 BABCOCK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1751 BABCOCK
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:36 PM

1751 BABCOCK

1751 Babcock Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1751 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
trash valet
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
trash valet
Get ready to experience fantastic living guaranteed to knock your socks off! Come home to the heart of the Medical District near Methodist Hospital, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Southwest Children?s Center, Murphy VA Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center. This top-rated community is home to many features and luxuries including a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, valet trash pickup, water-scape pool and hot tub and reserved covered parking. This fabulous property was recently awarded in the top 1% of communities by J Turner Research! You will quickly see why! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 BABCOCK have any available units?
1751 BABCOCK has a unit available for $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 BABCOCK have?
Some of 1751 BABCOCK's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 BABCOCK currently offering any rent specials?
1751 BABCOCK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 BABCOCK pet-friendly?
No, 1751 BABCOCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1751 BABCOCK offer parking?
Yes, 1751 BABCOCK does offer parking.
Does 1751 BABCOCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 BABCOCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 BABCOCK have a pool?
Yes, 1751 BABCOCK has a pool.
Does 1751 BABCOCK have accessible units?
No, 1751 BABCOCK does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 BABCOCK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1751 BABCOCK does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1751 BABCOCK?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity