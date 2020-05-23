All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

174 Red Hawk Ridge

174 Red Hawk Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

174 Red Hawk Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8641dce05e ---- Move-In Date 07/01/2019, Security Deposit $2300, Cleaning Deposit $300 **Beautiful Two Story, Four Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, One Half Bathroom, All bedrooms upstairs. Utility Room Inside, Two Car Garage. Downstairs Floor Plan Open. Backyard with deck and fire pit. *Lopez Middle School Across Neighborhood!! Only Dogs Allowed Upon Approval**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Red Hawk Ridge have any available units?
174 Red Hawk Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Red Hawk Ridge have?
Some of 174 Red Hawk Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Red Hawk Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
174 Red Hawk Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Red Hawk Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Red Hawk Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 174 Red Hawk Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 174 Red Hawk Ridge offers parking.
Does 174 Red Hawk Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Red Hawk Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Red Hawk Ridge have a pool?
No, 174 Red Hawk Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 174 Red Hawk Ridge have accessible units?
No, 174 Red Hawk Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Red Hawk Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Red Hawk Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

