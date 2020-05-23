174 Red Hawk Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dogs allowed garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8641dce05e ---- Move-In Date 07/01/2019, Security Deposit $2300, Cleaning Deposit $300 **Beautiful Two Story, Four Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, One Half Bathroom, All bedrooms upstairs. Utility Room Inside, Two Car Garage. Downstairs Floor Plan Open. Backyard with deck and fire pit. *Lopez Middle School Across Neighborhood!! Only Dogs Allowed Upon Approval**



Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove