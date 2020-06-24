Location! Location! Beautiful single story in sought after Deerfield area. 3 Bedrooms plus a Study. Large back porch overlooking tree studded back yard. Ample room sizes, clean and ready for a quick move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1739 FAWN GATE have any available units?
1739 FAWN GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.