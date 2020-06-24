All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:48 AM

1739 FAWN GATE

1739 Fawn Gate · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Fawn Gate, San Antonio, TX 78248
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Beautiful single story in sought after Deerfield area. 3 Bedrooms plus a Study. Large back porch overlooking tree studded back yard. Ample room sizes, clean and ready for a quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 FAWN GATE have any available units?
1739 FAWN GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1739 FAWN GATE currently offering any rent specials?
1739 FAWN GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 FAWN GATE pet-friendly?
No, 1739 FAWN GATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1739 FAWN GATE offer parking?
Yes, 1739 FAWN GATE offers parking.
Does 1739 FAWN GATE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 FAWN GATE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 FAWN GATE have a pool?
No, 1739 FAWN GATE does not have a pool.
Does 1739 FAWN GATE have accessible units?
No, 1739 FAWN GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 FAWN GATE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 FAWN GATE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 FAWN GATE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 FAWN GATE does not have units with air conditioning.
