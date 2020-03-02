Rent Calculator
1730 W POPLAR ST
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
1730 W POPLAR ST
1730 West Poplar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1730 West Poplar Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Gardendale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute efficiency close to bus stop and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1730 W POPLAR ST have any available units?
1730 W POPLAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1730 W POPLAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
1730 W POPLAR ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 W POPLAR ST pet-friendly?
No, 1730 W POPLAR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1730 W POPLAR ST offer parking?
No, 1730 W POPLAR ST does not offer parking.
Does 1730 W POPLAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 W POPLAR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 W POPLAR ST have a pool?
No, 1730 W POPLAR ST does not have a pool.
Does 1730 W POPLAR ST have accessible units?
No, 1730 W POPLAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 W POPLAR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 W POPLAR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 W POPLAR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 W POPLAR ST does not have units with air conditioning.
