17239 Shavano Ranch
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

17239 Shavano Ranch

17239 Shavano Ranch · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17239 Shavano Ranch, San Antonio, TX 78257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
When you first lay eyes on this stunning community you'll know it's meant to be. You'll feel like you're living in a resort with access to an Internet caf&eacute;, elaborate fitness center, outdoor fireplace, nice business center, resort-style pool and spa and common area Wi-Fi. Inside you'll find designer renovations including quartz countertops, two-tone paint, elevated ceilings, faux-wood floors, nickel lighting, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and glass tile backsplash in the gourmet kitchen. The location is surrounded by natural Texas beauty, shopping, dining, entertainment and major employers including USAA, UTSA, Medtronic and Valero Energy. Work, play, dine and shop all within minutes from your front door. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17239 Shavano Ranch have any available units?
17239 Shavano Ranch has a unit available for $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17239 Shavano Ranch have?
Some of 17239 Shavano Ranch's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17239 Shavano Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
17239 Shavano Ranch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17239 Shavano Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 17239 Shavano Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 17239 Shavano Ranch offer parking?
No, 17239 Shavano Ranch does not offer parking.
Does 17239 Shavano Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17239 Shavano Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17239 Shavano Ranch have a pool?
Yes, 17239 Shavano Ranch has a pool.
Does 17239 Shavano Ranch have accessible units?
No, 17239 Shavano Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 17239 Shavano Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 17239 Shavano Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
