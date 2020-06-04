17239 Shavano Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center internet cafe gym pool hot tub internet access

When you first lay eyes on this stunning community you'll know it's meant to be. You'll feel like you're living in a resort with access to an Internet café, elaborate fitness center, outdoor fireplace, nice business center, resort-style pool and spa and common area Wi-Fi. Inside you'll find designer renovations including quartz countertops, two-tone paint, elevated ceilings, faux-wood floors, nickel lighting, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and glass tile backsplash in the gourmet kitchen. The location is surrounded by natural Texas beauty, shopping, dining, entertainment and major employers including USAA, UTSA, Medtronic and Valero Energy. Work, play, dine and shop all within minutes from your front door. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.