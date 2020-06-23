Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1722 N Pine St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1722 N Pine St
1722 North Pine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1722 North Pine Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil
Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming single-story duplex apartment near Fort Sam Houston, and 4 blocks from Pearl Brewery complex. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 N Pine St have any available units?
1722 N Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1722 N Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 N Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 N Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 1722 N Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1722 N Pine St offer parking?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 1722 N Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 N Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 N Pine St have a pool?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 N Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 N Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 N Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.
