Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 N Pine St

1722 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1722 North Pine Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming single-story duplex apartment near Fort Sam Houston, and 4 blocks from Pearl Brewery complex. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 N Pine St have any available units?
1722 N Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1722 N Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 N Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 N Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 1722 N Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1722 N Pine St offer parking?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 1722 N Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 N Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 N Pine St have a pool?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 N Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 N Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 N Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 N Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.
