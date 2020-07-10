All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1719 PINETUM DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1719 PINETUM DR
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1719 PINETUM DR

1719 Pinetum Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lockhill Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1719 Pinetum Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Lockhill Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 beds/ 2 bath home, large living/family room, and an eat-in kitchen. It's located minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. ***Water softener, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included. Nice back yard/ privacy fence/ storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 PINETUM DR have any available units?
1719 PINETUM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1719 PINETUM DR currently offering any rent specials?
1719 PINETUM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 PINETUM DR pet-friendly?
No, 1719 PINETUM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1719 PINETUM DR offer parking?
Yes, 1719 PINETUM DR offers parking.
Does 1719 PINETUM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 PINETUM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 PINETUM DR have a pool?
No, 1719 PINETUM DR does not have a pool.
Does 1719 PINETUM DR have accessible units?
No, 1719 PINETUM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 PINETUM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 PINETUM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 PINETUM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 PINETUM DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio