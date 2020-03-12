All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1719 CORITA ST
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

1719 CORITA ST

1719 Corita Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Corita Dr, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY APRIL 1ST!! This beautiful 3/2 home is in the heart of Alamo Heights. Southern facing on a raised knoll gives the bedrooms great natural light. In 2016 it was completely renovated inside with granite countertops, refinished wood floors, a living room addition, A/C and sprinkler system. The Spacious backyard is Pet Friendly and has a large patio. In Alamo Heights ISD local amenities include The Quarry Market, Quarry Golf Course, North Star Mall, and Olmos Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 CORITA ST have any available units?
1719 CORITA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 CORITA ST have?
Some of 1719 CORITA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 CORITA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1719 CORITA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 CORITA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 CORITA ST is pet friendly.
Does 1719 CORITA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1719 CORITA ST offers parking.
Does 1719 CORITA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 CORITA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 CORITA ST have a pool?
No, 1719 CORITA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1719 CORITA ST have accessible units?
No, 1719 CORITA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 CORITA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 CORITA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
