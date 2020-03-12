1719 CORITA ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY APRIL 1ST!! This beautiful 3/2 home is in the heart of Alamo Heights. Southern facing on a raised knoll gives the bedrooms great natural light. In 2016 it was completely renovated inside with granite countertops, refinished wood floors, a living room addition, A/C and sprinkler system. The Spacious backyard is Pet Friendly and has a large patio. In Alamo Heights ISD local amenities include The Quarry Market, Quarry Golf Course, North Star Mall, and Olmos Park.