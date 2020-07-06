All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1712 W Mayfield Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1712 W Mayfield Blvd
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

1712 W Mayfield Blvd

1712 West Mayfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1712 West Mayfield Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78211
Quintana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice single story ** Spacious Living area* Wood flooring** Walk in shower** Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, refrigerator, gas cooking** Fenced yard with storage shed, patio area*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 W Mayfield Blvd have any available units?
1712 W Mayfield Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1712 W Mayfield Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1712 W Mayfield Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 W Mayfield Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1712 W Mayfield Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1712 W Mayfield Blvd offer parking?
No, 1712 W Mayfield Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1712 W Mayfield Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 W Mayfield Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 W Mayfield Blvd have a pool?
No, 1712 W Mayfield Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1712 W Mayfield Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1712 W Mayfield Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 W Mayfield Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 W Mayfield Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 W Mayfield Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 W Mayfield Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio