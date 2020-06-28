All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

1711 Shieldhall

1711 Shieldhall · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Shieldhall, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Three bedroom, Two bath home in Westbury Place. Open living area, Eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast bar. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom with full bathroom. Covered patio out back and deck perfect for bbq's and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Shieldhall have any available units?
1711 Shieldhall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Shieldhall have?
Some of 1711 Shieldhall's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Shieldhall currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Shieldhall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Shieldhall pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Shieldhall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1711 Shieldhall offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Shieldhall offers parking.
Does 1711 Shieldhall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Shieldhall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Shieldhall have a pool?
No, 1711 Shieldhall does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Shieldhall have accessible units?
No, 1711 Shieldhall does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Shieldhall have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Shieldhall does not have units with dishwashers.
