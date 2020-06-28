Three bedroom, Two bath home in Westbury Place. Open living area, Eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast bar. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom with full bathroom. Covered patio out back and deck perfect for bbq's and entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1711 Shieldhall have any available units?
1711 Shieldhall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.