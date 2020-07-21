All apartments in San Antonio
17034 Lands Wake
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

17034 Lands Wake

17034 Lands Wake · No Longer Available
Location

17034 Lands Wake, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3Bed/2Bath 1614 sq ft home on a CORNER LOT features Blinds, Neutral Colors, & Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen comes w/ Breakfast bar, Island kitchen, Fridge, Oven, & Dishwasher. Low maintenance floors: Ceramic tiles & wood laminate except in bedrooms. Huge living room perfect for entertaining. Master Bedroom has walk in closet, dual vanity,& shower/tub combo. This home boasts of a Backyard oasis w/ 17x8 patio slab, fenced yard, & mature trees great for big parties. Quick access to 1604 & 281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17034 Lands Wake have any available units?
17034 Lands Wake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17034 Lands Wake have?
Some of 17034 Lands Wake's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17034 Lands Wake currently offering any rent specials?
17034 Lands Wake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17034 Lands Wake pet-friendly?
No, 17034 Lands Wake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 17034 Lands Wake offer parking?
Yes, 17034 Lands Wake offers parking.
Does 17034 Lands Wake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17034 Lands Wake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17034 Lands Wake have a pool?
No, 17034 Lands Wake does not have a pool.
Does 17034 Lands Wake have accessible units?
No, 17034 Lands Wake does not have accessible units.
Does 17034 Lands Wake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17034 Lands Wake has units with dishwashers.
