17034 Lands Wake

Immaculate 3Bed/2Bath 1614 sq ft home on a CORNER LOT features Blinds, Neutral Colors, & Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen comes w/ Breakfast bar, Island kitchen, Fridge, Oven, & Dishwasher. Low maintenance floors: Ceramic tiles & wood laminate except in bedrooms. Huge living room perfect for entertaining. Master Bedroom has walk in closet, dual vanity,& shower/tub combo. This home boasts of a Backyard oasis w/ 17x8 patio slab, fenced yard, & mature trees great for big parties. Quick access to 1604 & 281.