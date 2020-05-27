All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
17002 Andrew Nook Lane
17002 Andrew Nook Lane

17002 Saint Andrew's · No Longer Available
Location

17002 Saint Andrew's, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17002 Andrew Nook Lane have any available units?
17002 Andrew Nook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 17002 Andrew Nook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17002 Andrew Nook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17002 Andrew Nook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17002 Andrew Nook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 17002 Andrew Nook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17002 Andrew Nook Lane offers parking.
Does 17002 Andrew Nook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17002 Andrew Nook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17002 Andrew Nook Lane have a pool?
No, 17002 Andrew Nook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17002 Andrew Nook Lane have accessible units?
No, 17002 Andrew Nook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17002 Andrew Nook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17002 Andrew Nook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17002 Andrew Nook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17002 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
