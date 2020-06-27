Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1700-W. Hildebrand Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1700-W. Hildebrand Ave
1700 West Hildebrand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1700 West Hildebrand Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Los Angles Heights - Completely remodeled. New Paint, in and out nice fenced yard , close to everything, shopping, HWYS etc. Call Michael for More information. 830-388-1882
(RLNE5034113)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave have any available units?
1700-W. Hildebrand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1700-W. Hildebrand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave offer parking?
No, 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave have a pool?
No, 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700-W. Hildebrand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
