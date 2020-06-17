1700 JACKSON KELLER

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Live near the prestigious Castle Hills neighborhood in this oasis amidst towering oaks. The location is convenient to major highways, employers, universities, shopping and local restaurants. Soak up the sun by one of the five pools, relax with friends in the clubhouse or get a full workout done in the fitness center. Head home, kick up your feet and relax inside your new apartment equipped with a washer and dryer, ceramic entry, blinds, lighted ceiling fans, a microwave and huge closets. Best of all the price for what you get here is outstanding! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.