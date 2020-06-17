All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1700 JACKSON KELLER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1700 JACKSON KELLER
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

1700 JACKSON KELLER

1700 Jackson Keller Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1700 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Live near the prestigious Castle Hills neighborhood in this oasis amidst towering oaks. The location is convenient to major highways, employers, universities, shopping and local restaurants. Soak up the sun by one of the five pools, relax with friends in the clubhouse or get a full workout done in the fitness center. Head home, kick up your feet and relax inside your new apartment equipped with a washer and dryer, ceramic entry, blinds, lighted ceiling fans, a microwave and huge closets. Best of all the price for what you get here is outstanding! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 JACKSON KELLER have any available units?
1700 JACKSON KELLER has a unit available for $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 JACKSON KELLER have?
Some of 1700 JACKSON KELLER's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 JACKSON KELLER currently offering any rent specials?
1700 JACKSON KELLER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 JACKSON KELLER pet-friendly?
No, 1700 JACKSON KELLER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1700 JACKSON KELLER offer parking?
No, 1700 JACKSON KELLER does not offer parking.
Does 1700 JACKSON KELLER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 JACKSON KELLER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 JACKSON KELLER have a pool?
Yes, 1700 JACKSON KELLER has a pool.
Does 1700 JACKSON KELLER have accessible units?
No, 1700 JACKSON KELLER does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 JACKSON KELLER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 JACKSON KELLER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1700 JACKSON KELLER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity