Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710

170 De Chantle Road · No Longer Available
Location

170 De Chantle Road, San Antonio, TX 78201
Maverick

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 30th! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo in Balcones Heights! AVAILABLE NOW!! - **AVAILABLE NOW!!** Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo in great central location with easy access to I-10 and 410. Appliances included, central air/heat, near shopping. Parking available, and community pool! This is a must see!!

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 30th!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/53090de03a

APPLY HERE! https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-8387de4e-8373-4698-9ed2-9f2046684cd5

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5592266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 have any available units?
170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 have?
Some of 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 currently offering any rent specials?
170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 is pet friendly.
Does 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 offer parking?
Yes, 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 offers parking.
Does 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 have a pool?
Yes, 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 has a pool.
Does 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 have accessible units?
No, 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 De Chantle Rd Unit 710 does not have units with dishwashers.

