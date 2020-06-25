All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

16930 Andrew Nook Lane

16930 Saint Andrew's · No Longer Available
Location

16930 Saint Andrew's, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16930 Andrew Nook Lane have any available units?
16930 Andrew Nook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16930 Andrew Nook Lane have?
Some of 16930 Andrew Nook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16930 Andrew Nook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16930 Andrew Nook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16930 Andrew Nook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16930 Andrew Nook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16930 Andrew Nook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16930 Andrew Nook Lane offers parking.
Does 16930 Andrew Nook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16930 Andrew Nook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16930 Andrew Nook Lane have a pool?
No, 16930 Andrew Nook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16930 Andrew Nook Lane have accessible units?
No, 16930 Andrew Nook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16930 Andrew Nook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16930 Andrew Nook Lane has units with dishwashers.
