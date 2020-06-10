All apartments in San Antonio
16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS

16911 Hidden Oak Woods · No Longer Available
Location

16911 Hidden Oak Woods, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Lovely home in Blanco Woods. Amazing location with great schools. Huge yard with multiple decks, beautiful landscaping, mature trees, gorgeous view, and gazebo; cul-de-sac lot backing up to a true greentbelt. One bedroom downstairs, 3 upstairs. Spacious master bedroom is upstairs, featuring a separate sitting area that would be perfect for a nursery or exercise room. Oversized 2.5 car garage has plenty of space for workshop or extra storage area. Stainless steel fridge and dishwasher. Entertainer's delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS have any available units?
16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS have?
Some of 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS currently offering any rent specials?
16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS pet-friendly?
No, 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS offer parking?
Yes, 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS does offer parking.
Does 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS have a pool?
No, 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS does not have a pool.
Does 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS have accessible units?
No, 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS does not have accessible units.
Does 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS has units with dishwashers.
