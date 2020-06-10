16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS

Amenities
Lovely home in Blanco Woods. Amazing location with great schools. Huge yard with multiple decks, beautiful landscaping, mature trees, gorgeous view, and gazebo; cul-de-sac lot backing up to a true greentbelt. One bedroom downstairs, 3 upstairs. Spacious master bedroom is upstairs, featuring a separate sitting area that would be perfect for a nursery or exercise room. Oversized 2.5 car garage has plenty of space for workshop or extra storage area. Stainless steel fridge and dishwasher. Entertainer's delight.