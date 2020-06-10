16911 HIDDEN OAK WOODS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Lovely home in Blanco Woods. Amazing location with great schools. Huge yard with multiple decks, beautiful landscaping, mature trees, gorgeous view, and gazebo; cul-de-sac lot backing up to a true greentbelt. One bedroom downstairs, 3 upstairs. Spacious master bedroom is upstairs, featuring a separate sitting area that would be perfect for a nursery or exercise room. Oversized 2.5 car garage has plenty of space for workshop or extra storage area. Stainless steel fridge and dishwasher. Entertainer's delight.