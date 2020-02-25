All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

16719 Lilly Crest Dr

16719 Lilly Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16719 Lilly Crest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Kentwood Manor

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
16719 Lilly Crest - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, NO CARPET. FIREPLACE IN MAIN LIVING AREA, OVERSIZED 2ND LIVING AREA, LARGE LOT SIZE. LOCATED IN THE OAKHEAVEN HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION BY HWY 281 AND 1604.

(RLNE2017446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have any available units?
16719 Lilly Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 16719 Lilly Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16719 Lilly Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16719 Lilly Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
