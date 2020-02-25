Rent Calculator
16719 Lilly Crest Dr
16719 Lilly Crest Drive
No Longer Available
Location
16719 Lilly Crest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Kentwood Manor
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
16719 Lilly Crest - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, NO CARPET. FIREPLACE IN MAIN LIVING AREA, OVERSIZED 2ND LIVING AREA, LARGE LOT SIZE. LOCATED IN THE OAKHEAVEN HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION BY HWY 281 AND 1604.
(RLNE2017446)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have any available units?
16719 Lilly Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 16719 Lilly Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16719 Lilly Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16719 Lilly Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16719 Lilly Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16719 Lilly Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
