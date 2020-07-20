All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

16643 Saltgrass St

16643 Saltgrass Street · No Longer Available
Location

16643 Saltgrass Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in High Country. Tile and carpet throughout with high ceilings and plenty of counter space. Refrigerator included and pets are allowed. $20 filter program upon lease signage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16643 Saltgrass St have any available units?
16643 Saltgrass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16643 Saltgrass St have?
Some of 16643 Saltgrass St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16643 Saltgrass St currently offering any rent specials?
16643 Saltgrass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16643 Saltgrass St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16643 Saltgrass St is pet friendly.
Does 16643 Saltgrass St offer parking?
No, 16643 Saltgrass St does not offer parking.
Does 16643 Saltgrass St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16643 Saltgrass St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16643 Saltgrass St have a pool?
No, 16643 Saltgrass St does not have a pool.
Does 16643 Saltgrass St have accessible units?
No, 16643 Saltgrass St does not have accessible units.
Does 16643 Saltgrass St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16643 Saltgrass St does not have units with dishwashers.
