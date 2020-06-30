All apartments in San Antonio
16642 Willow Run Street
16642 Willow Run Street

16642 Willow Run · No Longer Available
Location

16642 Willow Run, San Antonio, TX 78247
Fox Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16642 Willow Run Street have any available units?
16642 Willow Run Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 16642 Willow Run Street currently offering any rent specials?
16642 Willow Run Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16642 Willow Run Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16642 Willow Run Street is pet friendly.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street offer parking?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not offer parking.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have a pool?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have a pool.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have accessible units?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have units with air conditioning.

