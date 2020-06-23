16634 Blanco Key, San Antonio, TX 78247 Longs Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, & IH-35. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Ft. Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16634 Blanco Key have any available units?
16634 Blanco Key doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.