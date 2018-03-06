16631 Vance Jackson

Amenities

You deserve to not only like where you live, but LOVE it! Catch the latest Spurs game in the lounge area, get your caffeine fix in the coffee bar, cook up a gourmet meal in the clubhouse kitchen or swim in the refreshing pool on a hot summer day. At the end of a long day, head home where you can kick up your feet and unwind in luxury. Features include: 2" Faux Wood Blinds 9' Ceilings with Crown Molding Private Patio or Balcony Walk-In Closets Gooseneck Faucet in Kitchen Built-In Bookshelves Black Appliances and Flat-Top Stoves Full-Size Washer and Dryer Included Ceiling Fans Custom Lighting Custom Cabinetry Energy Efficient Appliances Valet Trash Service * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.