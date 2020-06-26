All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

16522 Fox Den

16522 Fox Den · No Longer Available
Location

16522 Fox Den, San Antonio, TX 78247
Fox Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home At The End Of Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Beautiful 2 story 4 BR / 2.5 BA home with master bedroom downstairs.
This 2,461 sf home also has a large loft.
Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, range-oven and dishwasher.
Quiet, fenced backyard with patio and storage shed.
Perfectly located inside 1604 Loop off Nacogdoches, 10 minutes from Randolph AFB, 20 minutes from Fort Sam Houston and close to shopping and restaurants.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE5002159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16522 Fox Den have any available units?
16522 Fox Den doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16522 Fox Den have?
Some of 16522 Fox Den's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16522 Fox Den currently offering any rent specials?
16522 Fox Den is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16522 Fox Den pet-friendly?
Yes, 16522 Fox Den is pet friendly.
Does 16522 Fox Den offer parking?
No, 16522 Fox Den does not offer parking.
Does 16522 Fox Den have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16522 Fox Den does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16522 Fox Den have a pool?
No, 16522 Fox Den does not have a pool.
Does 16522 Fox Den have accessible units?
No, 16522 Fox Den does not have accessible units.
Does 16522 Fox Den have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16522 Fox Den has units with dishwashers.
