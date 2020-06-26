16522 Fox Den

Amenities
Great Home At The End Of Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Beautiful 2 story 4 BR / 2.5 BA home with master bedroom downstairs.
This 2,461 sf home also has a large loft.
Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, range-oven and dishwasher.
Quiet, fenced backyard with patio and storage shed.
Perfectly located inside 1604 Loop off Nacogdoches, 10 minutes from Randolph AFB, 20 minutes from Fort Sam Houston and close to shopping and restaurants.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.
(RLNE5002159)