16522 Fox Den

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home At The End Of Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Beautiful 2 story 4 BR / 2.5 BA home with master bedroom downstairs.

This 2,461 sf home also has a large loft.

Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, range-oven and dishwasher.

Quiet, fenced backyard with patio and storage shed.

Perfectly located inside 1604 Loop off Nacogdoches, 10 minutes from Randolph AFB, 20 minutes from Fort Sam Houston and close to shopping and restaurants.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5002159)