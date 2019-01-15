All apartments in San Antonio
Location

16515 Asturias, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Pristine single-story home in Triana w/3 bedrooms+study~Open floorplan w/high ceilings, tall windows, natural light, wood & tile floors~Eat-in island kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances, rich dark wood cabinetry, decorative tile backsplash, pendant lighting~Master suite w/bay window, walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, oversized walk-in shower~ Backyard has a covered patio, iron fence, gas outlet, & backs up to a greenbelt~NISD schools, including O'Connor HS~Owner prefers no pets, but will consider on a case-by-case basis~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16515 Asturias have any available units?
16515 Asturias doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16515 Asturias have?
Some of 16515 Asturias's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16515 Asturias currently offering any rent specials?
16515 Asturias is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16515 Asturias pet-friendly?
Yes, 16515 Asturias is pet friendly.
Does 16515 Asturias offer parking?
Yes, 16515 Asturias offers parking.
Does 16515 Asturias have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16515 Asturias does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16515 Asturias have a pool?
Yes, 16515 Asturias has a pool.
Does 16515 Asturias have accessible units?
No, 16515 Asturias does not have accessible units.
Does 16515 Asturias have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16515 Asturias has units with dishwashers.

