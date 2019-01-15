16515 Asturias

Amenities
~Pristine single-story home in Triana w/3 bedrooms+study~Open floorplan w/high ceilings, tall windows, natural light, wood & tile floors~Eat-in island kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances, rich dark wood cabinetry, decorative tile backsplash, pendant lighting~Master suite w/bay window, walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, oversized walk-in shower~ Backyard has a covered patio, iron fence, gas outlet, & backs up to a greenbelt~NISD schools, including O'Connor HS~Owner prefers no pets, but will consider on a case-by-case basis~