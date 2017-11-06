1638 McKinley Ave

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION RECEIVED - CHARMING HIGHLAND PARK COTTAGE - Charming 3 Bedroom Cottage in Highland Park * Fantastic Curb Appeal, New Landscaping, & Great Covered Outdoor Space * Original Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Bedrooms & Closets * Fireplace is Focal Point of Living Area, Formal Dining Leads to Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking * Kitchen Appliances Included, Washer/Dryer Connections * Nicely-Updated Bathroom w/ Tub/Shower, Marble Vanity * Spacious Backyard w/ Garden Area * San Antonio ISD, Close to Interstates, Shopping, & Restaurants
(RLNE4975494)