Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1638 McKinley Ave

1638 Mckinley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Mckinley Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION RECEIVED - CHARMING HIGHLAND PARK COTTAGE - Charming 3 Bedroom Cottage in Highland Park * Fantastic Curb Appeal, New Landscaping, & Great Covered Outdoor Space * Original Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Bedrooms & Closets * Fireplace is Focal Point of Living Area, Formal Dining Leads to Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking * Kitchen Appliances Included, Washer/Dryer Connections * Nicely-Updated Bathroom w/ Tub/Shower, Marble Vanity * Spacious Backyard w/ Garden Area * San Antonio ISD, Close to Interstates, Shopping, & Restaurants

(RLNE4975494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 McKinley Ave have any available units?
1638 McKinley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 McKinley Ave have?
Some of 1638 McKinley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 McKinley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1638 McKinley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 McKinley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 McKinley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1638 McKinley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1638 McKinley Ave offers parking.
Does 1638 McKinley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 McKinley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 McKinley Ave have a pool?
No, 1638 McKinley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1638 McKinley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1638 McKinley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 McKinley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 McKinley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
