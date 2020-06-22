All apartments in San Antonio
1634 Gorman
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:27 AM

1634 Gorman

1634 Gorman Street · (210) 792-6109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1634 Gorman Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated home may be the perfect fit for your family. 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Super Cute, huge backyard, great for social distancing and entertaining, easy access to downtown and public transportation. 10 Minute Drive to Downtown SA.

You will also find hardwood floors and tile throughout. Storage Shed also included. Refrigerator and Stove included.

Don't settle for less than everything when you can have it all for the same price. The owner says this house will not last very long so feel free to give us a call for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Gorman have any available units?
1634 Gorman has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Gorman have?
Some of 1634 Gorman's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Gorman currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Gorman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Gorman pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Gorman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1634 Gorman offer parking?
No, 1634 Gorman does not offer parking.
Does 1634 Gorman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Gorman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Gorman have a pool?
No, 1634 Gorman does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Gorman have accessible units?
No, 1634 Gorman does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Gorman have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Gorman does not have units with dishwashers.
