1634 Gorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated home may be the perfect fit for your family. 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Super Cute, huge backyard, great for social distancing and entertaining, easy access to downtown and public transportation. 10 Minute Drive to Downtown SA.



You will also find hardwood floors and tile throughout. Storage Shed also included. Refrigerator and Stove included.



Don't settle for less than everything when you can have it all for the same price. The owner says this house will not last very long so feel free to give us a call for a private showing!