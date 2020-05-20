All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16327 Ross Oak Street

16327 Ross Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

16327 Ross Oak Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
USE PROMO CODE DREAMHOME TO WAIVE YOUR APPLICATION FEE(S) FOR A LIMITED TIME. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16327 Ross Oak Street have any available units?
16327 Ross Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 16327 Ross Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
16327 Ross Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16327 Ross Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 16327 Ross Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16327 Ross Oak Street offer parking?
No, 16327 Ross Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 16327 Ross Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16327 Ross Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16327 Ross Oak Street have a pool?
No, 16327 Ross Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 16327 Ross Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 16327 Ross Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16327 Ross Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16327 Ross Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16327 Ross Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16327 Ross Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
