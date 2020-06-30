All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 16322 ELK GLEN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
16322 ELK GLEN ST
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

16322 ELK GLEN ST

16322 Elk Glen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16322 Elk Glen Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open, spacious 2/2/2 on cul -de-sac. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile floor. Master bedroom has private patio area. Living room opens to covered patio to large backyard w/shade trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16322 ELK GLEN ST have any available units?
16322 ELK GLEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16322 ELK GLEN ST have?
Some of 16322 ELK GLEN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16322 ELK GLEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
16322 ELK GLEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16322 ELK GLEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 16322 ELK GLEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16322 ELK GLEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 16322 ELK GLEN ST offers parking.
Does 16322 ELK GLEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16322 ELK GLEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16322 ELK GLEN ST have a pool?
No, 16322 ELK GLEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 16322 ELK GLEN ST have accessible units?
No, 16322 ELK GLEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 16322 ELK GLEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 16322 ELK GLEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio