16322 Elk Glen Street, San Antonio, TX 78247 Hill Country
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Open, spacious 2/2/2 on cul -de-sac. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile floor. Master bedroom has private patio area. Living room opens to covered patio to large backyard w/shade trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16322 ELK GLEN ST have any available units?
16322 ELK GLEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.