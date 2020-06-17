All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1627 N. Navidad St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1627 N. Navidad St.
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

1627 N. Navidad St.

1627 North Navidad Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1627 North Navidad Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Gardendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04d5040012 ---- Available for MOVE IN NOW! Brand NEW construction, never rented before! Be the first to call this home! Three bedroom, two bath upstairs unit with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections, new flooring, no carpet, and off-street parking! This unit also includes a FENCED YARD! This home is located minutes from Woodlawn Park, Downtown, I-10 and I-35! Call us TODAY! These homes will not last! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat New Appliances New Flooring No Carpet Off Street Parking Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have any available units?
1627 N. Navidad St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 N. Navidad St. have?
Some of 1627 N. Navidad St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 N. Navidad St. currently offering any rent specials?
1627 N. Navidad St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 N. Navidad St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 N. Navidad St. is pet friendly.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. offer parking?
Yes, 1627 N. Navidad St. offers parking.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have a pool?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not have a pool.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have accessible units?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio