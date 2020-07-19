All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 PM

1627 N. Navidad St.

1627 N Navidad · No Longer Available
Location

1627 N Navidad, San Antonio, TX 78201
Gardendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04d5040012 ----
Available for MOVE IN NOW! Brand NEW construction, never rented before! Be the first to call this home! Three bedroom, two bath upstairs unit with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections, new flooring, no carpet, and off-street parking! This home is located minutes from Woodlawn Park, Downtown, I-10 and I-35! Call us TODAY! These homes will not last!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
New Appliances
New Flooring
No Carpet
Off Street Parking
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have any available units?
1627 N. Navidad St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 N. Navidad St. have?
Some of 1627 N. Navidad St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 N. Navidad St. currently offering any rent specials?
1627 N. Navidad St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 N. Navidad St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 N. Navidad St. is pet friendly.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. offer parking?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not offer parking.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have a pool?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not have a pool.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have accessible units?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 N. Navidad St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 N. Navidad St. does not have units with dishwashers.
