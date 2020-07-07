All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:12 PM

1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR

1623 Townsend House Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1623 Townsend House Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a cul-de-sac in a gated community. This property has an open floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs, 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and a large loft overseeing the first floor. 2 pet max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR have any available units?
1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR offers parking.
Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR have a pool?
No, 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR have accessible units?
No, 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio