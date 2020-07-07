1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a cul-de-sac in a gated community. This property has an open floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs, 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and a large loft overseeing the first floor. 2 pet max.