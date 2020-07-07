Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a cul-de-sac in a gated community. This property has an open floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs, 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and a large loft overseeing the first floor. 2 pet max.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR have any available units?
1623 TOWNSEND HOUSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.