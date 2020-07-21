All apartments in San Antonio
16215 CANYON SHADOW

16215 Canyon Shadow · No Longer Available
Location

16215 Canyon Shadow, San Antonio, TX 78232
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 story brick home located in the Thousand Oaks subdivision. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan on the main floor, ceiling-height brick fireplace, wet bar, laminate flooring & exposed wood beams! The kitchen features white cabinetry, black appliances, breakfast nook & separate dining! Upstairs master suite with tray ceilings, double vanities, & his & her walk-in closets! Relax outdoors under LARGE covered patio & deck space, tons of mature trees & large lot! GREAT location, NEISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16215 CANYON SHADOW have any available units?
16215 CANYON SHADOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16215 CANYON SHADOW have?
Some of 16215 CANYON SHADOW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16215 CANYON SHADOW currently offering any rent specials?
16215 CANYON SHADOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16215 CANYON SHADOW pet-friendly?
No, 16215 CANYON SHADOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16215 CANYON SHADOW offer parking?
Yes, 16215 CANYON SHADOW offers parking.
Does 16215 CANYON SHADOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16215 CANYON SHADOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16215 CANYON SHADOW have a pool?
No, 16215 CANYON SHADOW does not have a pool.
Does 16215 CANYON SHADOW have accessible units?
No, 16215 CANYON SHADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 16215 CANYON SHADOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 16215 CANYON SHADOW does not have units with dishwashers.
