16215 CANYON SHADOW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 story brick home located in the Thousand Oaks subdivision. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan on the main floor, ceiling-height brick fireplace, wet bar, laminate flooring & exposed wood beams! The kitchen features white cabinetry, black appliances, breakfast nook & separate dining! Upstairs master suite with tray ceilings, double vanities, & his & her walk-in closets! Relax outdoors under LARGE covered patio & deck space, tons of mature trees & large lot! GREAT location, NEISD