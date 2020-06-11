Rent Calculator
162 JAY WILLIAMS ST
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:28 AM
162 JAY WILLIAMS ST
162 Jay Williams Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
162 Jay Williams Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Los Jardines
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT RENTAL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME , CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, HOUSE HAS A DETACHED GARAGE IN BACK FOR STORAGE USE ONLY . NEAR LACKLAND AFB. PETS ARE ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST have any available units?
162 JAY WILLIAMS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
162 JAY WILLIAMS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST is pet friendly.
Does 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST offers parking.
Does 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST have a pool?
No, 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 162 JAY WILLIAMS ST has units with air conditioning.
