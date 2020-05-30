1615 WOOD QUAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

This fabulous home nestled in the highly desirable Deerfield neighborhood won't last. The backyard setting provides a secluded oasis featuring a stunning inground heated pool/spa, large covered patio & lush landscaping. The well-appointed interior offers Brazilian Cherry wood flooring, wrought iron staircase, custom chandelier & fixtures. Spacious master retreat is located down w/ custom standing shower. Generous secondary bdrms & baths. Sizeable gameroom w/ wet bar & built in microwave.