San Antonio, TX
1615 WOOD QUAIL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 WOOD QUAIL

1615 Wood Quail · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Wood Quail, San Antonio, TX 78248
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This fabulous home nestled in the highly desirable Deerfield neighborhood won't last. The backyard setting provides a secluded oasis featuring a stunning inground heated pool/spa, large covered patio & lush landscaping. The well-appointed interior offers Brazilian Cherry wood flooring, wrought iron staircase, custom chandelier & fixtures. Spacious master retreat is located down w/ custom standing shower. Generous secondary bdrms & baths. Sizeable gameroom w/ wet bar & built in microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 WOOD QUAIL have any available units?
1615 WOOD QUAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 WOOD QUAIL have?
Some of 1615 WOOD QUAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 WOOD QUAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1615 WOOD QUAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 WOOD QUAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1615 WOOD QUAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1615 WOOD QUAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1615 WOOD QUAIL does offer parking.
Does 1615 WOOD QUAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 WOOD QUAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 WOOD QUAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1615 WOOD QUAIL has a pool.
Does 1615 WOOD QUAIL have accessible units?
No, 1615 WOOD QUAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 WOOD QUAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 WOOD QUAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
