Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
16106 Barrel Run
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM
1 of 4
16106 Barrel Run
16106 Barrel Run
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
16106 Barrel Run, San Antonio, TX 78247
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE HOME CLOSE TO 1604
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 16106 Barrel Run have any available units?
16106 Barrel Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 16106 Barrel Run currently offering any rent specials?
16106 Barrel Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16106 Barrel Run pet-friendly?
No, 16106 Barrel Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 16106 Barrel Run offer parking?
Yes, 16106 Barrel Run offers parking.
Does 16106 Barrel Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16106 Barrel Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16106 Barrel Run have a pool?
No, 16106 Barrel Run does not have a pool.
Does 16106 Barrel Run have accessible units?
No, 16106 Barrel Run does not have accessible units.
Does 16106 Barrel Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 16106 Barrel Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16106 Barrel Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 16106 Barrel Run does not have units with air conditioning.
