Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1603 N Center St Available 01/03/20 Mid-century modern 3 bedroom home - Now is your chance to live in a FAST growing area! This beautiful home features 16' ceilings with incredible natural light, wood floors, soft close cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, 2 car garage, and full home automation with green features so you can control security, locks, lights, and HVAC with your smartphone. Close to The Pearl, Fort Sam, SAMSC, Alamo Dome, AT&T Center, and IH 35/281. Just minutes from downtown!!! Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included!!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799504)