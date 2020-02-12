All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1603 N Center St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1603 N Center St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

1603 N Center St

1603 N Center St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1603 N Center St, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1603 N Center St Available 01/03/20 Mid-century modern 3 bedroom home - Now is your chance to live in a FAST growing area! This beautiful home features 16' ceilings with incredible natural light, wood floors, soft close cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, 2 car garage, and full home automation with green features so you can control security, locks, lights, and HVAC with your smartphone. Close to The Pearl, Fort Sam, SAMSC, Alamo Dome, AT&T Center, and IH 35/281. Just minutes from downtown!!! Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included!!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 N Center St have any available units?
1603 N Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 N Center St have?
Some of 1603 N Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 N Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1603 N Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 N Center St pet-friendly?
No, 1603 N Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1603 N Center St offer parking?
Yes, 1603 N Center St offers parking.
Does 1603 N Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 N Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 N Center St have a pool?
No, 1603 N Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1603 N Center St have accessible units?
No, 1603 N Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 N Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 N Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio