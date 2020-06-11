All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

16019 Dominic Place

16019 Dominic Place · No Longer Available
Location

16019 Dominic Place, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,734 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease

(RLNE5001117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16019 Dominic Place have any available units?
16019 Dominic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16019 Dominic Place have?
Some of 16019 Dominic Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16019 Dominic Place currently offering any rent specials?
16019 Dominic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16019 Dominic Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16019 Dominic Place is pet friendly.
Does 16019 Dominic Place offer parking?
Yes, 16019 Dominic Place offers parking.
Does 16019 Dominic Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16019 Dominic Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16019 Dominic Place have a pool?
No, 16019 Dominic Place does not have a pool.
Does 16019 Dominic Place have accessible units?
No, 16019 Dominic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16019 Dominic Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16019 Dominic Place has units with dishwashers.
