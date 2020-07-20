Great 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan, living room w/fireplace, large kitchen with granite counter tops. Gameroom upstairs, spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to loop 1604.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16002 DOMINIC PL have any available units?
16002 DOMINIC PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.