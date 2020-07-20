All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

16002 DOMINIC PL

16002 Dominic Place · No Longer Available
Location

16002 Dominic Place, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
game room
Great 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan, living room w/fireplace, large kitchen with granite counter tops. Gameroom upstairs, spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to loop 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16002 DOMINIC PL have any available units?
16002 DOMINIC PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16002 DOMINIC PL have?
Some of 16002 DOMINIC PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16002 DOMINIC PL currently offering any rent specials?
16002 DOMINIC PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16002 DOMINIC PL pet-friendly?
No, 16002 DOMINIC PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16002 DOMINIC PL offer parking?
Yes, 16002 DOMINIC PL offers parking.
Does 16002 DOMINIC PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16002 DOMINIC PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16002 DOMINIC PL have a pool?
No, 16002 DOMINIC PL does not have a pool.
Does 16002 DOMINIC PL have accessible units?
No, 16002 DOMINIC PL does not have accessible units.
Does 16002 DOMINIC PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 16002 DOMINIC PL does not have units with dishwashers.
