All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 16 Gallery Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
16 Gallery Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

16 Gallery Court

16 Gallery Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Park - Northwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16 Gallery Court, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ALAMO HEIGHTS CONDO - Fantastic Condo Unit w/ Elevator at The Gallery in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Unbeatable Location at N New Braunfels & Nacogdoches, Walk to Shopping & Restaurants * 1st Floor Entry into Living w/ Gorgeous Fireplace, Wet Bar, & Outside Patio Access * Formal Dining Leads to Kitchen & Breakfast Area * Huge Master Suite w/ Great-Sized Closet, Bathroom, & Balcony * 2-Car Attached Garage Leads into Kitchen, Downstairs Utility Room * Gorgeous Community Pool, Lock & Leave Lifestyle, AHISD

(RLNE4994855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Gallery Court have any available units?
16 Gallery Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Gallery Court have?
Some of 16 Gallery Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Gallery Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Gallery Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Gallery Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Gallery Court is pet friendly.
Does 16 Gallery Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Gallery Court offers parking.
Does 16 Gallery Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Gallery Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Gallery Court have a pool?
Yes, 16 Gallery Court has a pool.
Does 16 Gallery Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Gallery Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Gallery Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Gallery Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio