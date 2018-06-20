16 Gallery Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

ALAMO HEIGHTS CONDO - Fantastic Condo Unit w/ Elevator at The Gallery in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Unbeatable Location at N New Braunfels & Nacogdoches, Walk to Shopping & Restaurants * 1st Floor Entry into Living w/ Gorgeous Fireplace, Wet Bar, & Outside Patio Access * Formal Dining Leads to Kitchen & Breakfast Area * Huge Master Suite w/ Great-Sized Closet, Bathroom, & Balcony * 2-Car Attached Garage Leads into Kitchen, Downstairs Utility Room * Gorgeous Community Pool, Lock & Leave Lifestyle, AHISD



(RLNE4994855)